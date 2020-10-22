LIVERMORE — Gracie Worthington, 57, of Livermore, died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun. Gracie worked at Field Packing Plant.
Survivors include her husband, Craig Worthington; sons Robbie Wells and Robert Eaves; and a sister, Elizabeth France.
Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel, and streaming live at musterfuneralhomes.com. Visitation: After 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
Expressions of sympathy: Gracie Worthington Memorial Fund; c/o Muster Funeral Homes; P.O. Box 160; Calhoun, KY 42327.
