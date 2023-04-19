CENTRAL CITY — Greg Alan Moore, 53, of Central City, died Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 10:41 p.m. at his residence.
Survivors: wife, Penny Moore; children, Amanda (Joshua) Brunson, Jeff (Kyndal) Bethel, and Britney (Mark) Rolley; mother, Francis Moore; and sisters, Pamela (Greg) Rice and Tammy Moore.
Service: 6 p.m. Friday, April 21, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Visitation: 4 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
