Greg Isbell, 65, of Owensboro, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020, at his home from natural causes. He was born March 2, 1955, in Daviess County to the late Parker and Nanette Isbell.
Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Donald Isbell and Philip Isbell; sister, Elizabeth “Libby” Medley; and brothers-in-law, Marvin Vaught Jr., and John Medley. Also preceding him in death was an infant brother, Parker and an infant sister, Mary Elizabeth.
Greg graduated from Owensboro Senior High School in 1973 where he was a standout in the baseball program. He was awarded scholarships to both Edison Community College and Appalachian State University for baseball. He was a retired millwright.
Greg was of the Catholic faith. He loved golfing, horse racing, University of Kentucky sports, and was an avid Chicago Bears fan. Greg was a kind and loving man who loved God and his family very much. He will be missed and loved always.
Greg is survived by his sisters, Patricia Vaught, Judy (Randy) Adams; his brothers, David (Linda) Isbell, Richard (Yvonne) Isbell, Tim (Sharon) Isbell, and Chris (Gaye) Isbell. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins who loved him dearly. He also leaves behind Mickey Hicks, who has been a long time friend of the family and golfing buddy.
The light shone bright on Greg, but he preferred to quietly shine that light on to others. Greg was a loyal and true friend to those he loved. If he knew someone needed something, he was there for them. He avoided fanfare, but was always there in the wings cheering on his friends and family. He was a quiet man of great inner strength. He often looked after and took care of others. Greg was “Golden”.
There will be a visitation from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. A prayer service will be at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Private services will be held in Elmwood Cemetery at a later time.
The number of those attending the visitation for Mr. Isbell shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and when attending shall enter the doors under the canopy on the Triplett Street side of the building.
Memorial contributions may be to St. Jude’s Research Hospital for Children. Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented