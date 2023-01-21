Greg Millay, 57, of Owensboro, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.
Survivors: children, Cory Millay and Kelsey (Nick) Boone, and siblings, Julia Ann Millay, Malcolm Millay, Rose Marie Cecil, Carl Millay, Steve Millay, Eddie Millay, Kenneth Millay, Phillip Millay, and Mary Beth Clark.
Service: 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at St. Peter of Alcantara Catholic Church. Burial: St. Peter cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
