Greg N. West, of Utica, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Dec. 4, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Daviess County on March 26, 1957, to the late Gene and Hazel Murphy West. Greg was a deacon at Mission Vision Baptist Church and loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson Motorcycles, woodworking and gardening. Greg also worked at Modern Welding beginning in May of 1978 and retired March 31, 2019.
Greg was also preceded in death by his stepbrother, Roy West.
He is survived by his wife, Diana West; sons, Josh West (Jennifer) and Aaron West; grandchildren, Haley West, Maddie West and Nolan West; brother, Phillip West (Tammy); great-aunt, Anita West and several nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the services are private. Burial will take place at Cates Cemetery in Whitesville.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Mission Vision Baptist Church.
