RUMSEY — Greg Sosh, 56, of Rumsey, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at the Heartford House in Owensboro. Gregory Allen Sosh was born May 20, 1966, in Owensboro, Kentucky to Delmar Owen and Betty Frances Mitchell Sosh. Greg earlier worked as a truck driver. He enjoyed working with both electronics and computers, woodworking and camping. Greg was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Sosh.
Survivors include his father, Delmar Sosh of Utica; a brother, Randy O. Sosh (Sherry) of Utica; and a sister, Delena Trogdon of Utica.
Graveside services were held Friday at Nickel Ridge Cemetery in Daviess County.
The Rev. Tommy Webb officiated.
