RUMSEY — Greg Sosh, 56, of Rumsey, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at the Heartford House in Owensboro. Gregory Allen Sosh was born May 20, 1966, in Owensboro to Delmar Owen and Betty Frances Mitchell Sosh. Greg earlier worked as a truck driver. He enjoyed working with both electronics and computers, woodworking, and camping.
Greg was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Sosh.
Survivors include his father, Delmar Sosh of Utica; a brother, Randy O. Sosh (Sherry) of Utica; and a sister, Delena Trogdon of Utica.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Nickel Ridge Cemetery in Daviess County, with the Rev. Tommy Webb officiating. Friends may visit with Greg’s family from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel.
