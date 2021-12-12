HARDINSBURG — Greg Wethington, 57, of Hardinsburg, died Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at his residence. He was a member of St. Romuald Catholic Church.
Survivors include his sons, Joseph Wethington and Skylar Wethington; father and mother, Raymond and Marjorie Wethington; brothers Brian Wethington, Kerry Wethington and Stephen Wethington; and sisters Audrey Mercer, Susan Arnold, Julie Stevenson and Jennifer Lasley.
Service: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Romuald Catholic Church. Burial: Church cemetery. Visitation: From 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home with the rosary recited at 6:30 p.m. and after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Expressions of sympathy: Greg Wethington Memorial Fund.
