Gregg Foreman, 63, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born Nov. 27, 1956, in Owensboro to the late William Clinton (Bill) and Emma Hudson Foreman. Gregg worked as a manufacturing supervisor before retiring. Gregg married Debbie Hagan in May of 1981 and just celebrated 39 years of marriage. Gregg’s life was centered around his children and grandchildren, whom he loved dearly. Gregg was a devoted follower of Christ, setting an example for his children to do the same. He grew up in the Baptist faith and was a long-standing member of First Baptist Church.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Debbie Hagan Foreman; two sons, Gregory C. Foreman II (Clint) and his wife, Ryan, and Austin Parker Foreman and his wife, Rachel; seven grandchildren, Hudson, Jansen, Pryce, Walter, Emma, Parker and Anderson; and his brother, Jeff (Dede) Foreman.
The funeral service for Gregg Foreman, with limited attendance due to health directives, will be held at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Public visitation will be Friday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery. The number of those attending the visitation and funeral service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks. For visitation and service, please enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Tourette Association of America 42-40 Bell Blvd., Suite 205, Bayside, NY 11361.
