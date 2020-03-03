CENTRAL CITY — Gregory Adam Hudson, 39, of Central City, died Sunday, March 1, 2020, at his home. He was a U.S. Marine veteran.
Survivors include his wife, Dora Matheny Hudson; daughters Dakota Hudson, Zoey Hudson and Olivia Hudson; father Gregory Willis Hudson; sisters Katie Sharp, Tiffany Cole, Lauren Van Meter, Shelby Hudson and Mary Jo Groves; brothers Brandon Hesson and Ross Hudson; and stepfather Lonnie Cobb.
Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Corley Chapel Cemetery. Visitation: After 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Expressions of sympathy: Gregory Adam Hudson Memorial Fund, C/O Tucker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 548, Central City, KY 42330.
Commented