Gregory Alan Tucker, 55, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Feb. 28, 1967, in Owensboro to Kenny and Linda Denton Tucker. Greg previously worked at Owensboro Public Schools and was most recently employed at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was of the Christian faith. He loved hunting, fishing, football, and spending time with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Kenny Tucker.
He is survived by his wife, Megan Carter Tucker; children, Josh Tucker (Erica), Katelin Tucker, Noah Owen Tucker, and Graham Russell Tucker; mother, Linda Denton Tucker; five grandchildren, Marshall, Chloe, Matthew, Ella, and Bentlee; brother, Jeff Tucker (Becca); uncle, Kenny Denton (Bev); aunt, Nancy Estes (David); and cousins, Lee Alan Denton, Chris Denton, and Doug Denton.
Visitation is from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. There will also be a private graveside service.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
