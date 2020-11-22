BEAVER DAM — Gregory Boyd Hill, 72, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Beaver Dam Nursing & Rehab Center. He was born in Detroit on July 8, 1948, to the late Kermit and Olive Allen Hill.
Greg served in the U.S. Army from 1971 to 1973 as an explosive ordnance disposal specialist. He completed undergraduate studies at Western Kentucky University and received his Juris Doctor degree from Salmon P. Chase College of Law School. In addition to his private law practice in Hartford, Greg served as Ohio County attorney for several years.
In addition to his parents, a brother, Jimmy Hill, preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife, Jan Tichenor Hill; two daughters, Ginnie Hill of Louisville and Stacey Rachels of Beaver Dam; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and two nephews.
Due to COVID-19, arrangements are private. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Horse Branch Church of God in Horse Branch.
Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneral
Commented