Gregory Earl “Greg” Carlisle, 44, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020. He was born in Owensboro on Dec. 16, 1975, to Darrell “Steve” S. and Sonia Jackson Carlisle. Greg worked as an HVAC technician for 10 years. He was a member of Greater Vision Baptist Church. Greg enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Greg is preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents.
Along with his parents, Greg is survived by his brother, Steve (Robin) Carlisle II of Owensboro; one niece; and one nephew.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial to follow at Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, and from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Gregory Earl "Greg" Carlisle at www.haleymcginnis.com.
