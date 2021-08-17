Gregory “Greg” Alan Hicks, 44, Owensboro native, lived in Greenwell Springs, Louisiana, suddenly passed away Aug. 13 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Born May 28, 1977, to George Allen Hicks Jr. and Carol Bohannon.
Greg had attended Owensboro High School and graduated with excellent honors from OCTC Vocational School in welding and blueprinting.
Greg was a proud member of the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers, home local 37, as a perfectionist, Tube Welder, Iron Ship Builders, Blacksmiths, and Forgers and Helpers since 2007.
Greg, most of all, loved his entire family, his dogs Jamie and Jax, fishing and making people laugh. He never met a stranger, just a new friend! He enjoyed golf, cornhole, building and constructing things. He was always tinkering and fixing something. He was an exceptional artist, a poet, loved listening to and singing music. He also loved to cook, grill, barbecue and crawfish boils. He loved food! Greg was a great storyteller.
Greg was preceded in death by his sister, Shawn Johnson; father, George Hicks Jr.; nephew, Jordan Anthony Lee; paternal grandparents, George Allen Hicks Sr. and Veronica Hicks; maternal grandparents, Dorsey “Bo” Bohannon, Margaret Bohannon, and Barbara “Granny Barb” Bohannon.
Greg is survived by his wife, Krista Hicks; his children, Graham Hicks and Brooklyn Hicks-Shadwick (Michael), Colin, Kaitlyn, and Hannah Campbell; grandchildren, Haylee, Adelynn, Breyden, and Emerson; mother, Carol Bohannon; dad, Mark Roberts; sister, Tammy Hicks-Taylor and brother-in-law, Anthony Taylor; niece, Korina Lee; nephews, Christian and Parker Lee; great-nieces and nephew, as well as many aunts and uncles and friends.
Greg, aka “Hitman” will forever be loved and missed by all!
Services will be at a later, informed date.
Services will be at a later, informed date.
