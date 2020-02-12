HORSE BRANCH — Gregory “Greg” Dale Allen, 63, of Horse Branch, passed away Feb. 9, 2020, at his residence from complications relating to congestive heart failure. He was born Nov. 27, 1956, at the Ohio County Hospital to the late Rondall Lee Allen and Mary Lou Kuykendall. Greg worked in the mines for 30 years. He enjoyed walking with Kobe, playing guitar, singing and especially spending time with his family. Greg is preceded in death by his father, Rondall Lee Allen; his brother, Terry Allen; and his in-law, Carl Martin.
Greg is survived by his wife of 44 years, Sherry Allen; his children, Jarod Dale (Tara) and Joshua Gregory (Sarah); his grandchildren, Jacob, Taylor, Aaron, Brayden, Paxton and Lily; his mother, Mary Lou (Sonny) Cook; his siblings, Mark (Freda) and Vickie Miller; and his in-law, Wilma Lindsey Martin; amongst many cousins, including Phillip (Edith) Morris; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express a special thank you to the first responders of Rosine and the EMTs along with Elvis Doolin for the care they have shown to the family.
Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at Miller Schapmire Funeral Home. Burial will follow at East Fairview Cemetery.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Gregory "Greg" Dale Allen at www.millerschapmire.com.
