BEAVER DAM — Gregory Joe Nance (Fat Man) died peacefully in his sleep Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at home surrounded by his siblings. He was born Dec 17, 1969, in Hartford to the late Charles and Betty Nance.
He was also preceded in death by his oldest brother, Charles Preston Nance.
He is survived by Rhonda Graham (Cary) and Ricky Nance (Donna) of Centertown; Johnny Nance (Sheila), Lillian Barker (Mike), and Ralph Nance (Sherri), all of Beaver Dam. He also left behind many nieces and nephews.
Thanks to his sister, Issy, his main caregiver for the past 10 years, Greg lived an amazing life. He was allowed to travel and see things many people never get to accomplish. He never met a stranger and once he met you, he never forgot you. He was especially caring to his great nephews and nieces who will miss him dearly.
On behalf of the brothers and sister, we would like to take this time to publicly acknowledge and thank Issy and Mike for the devotion they have dedicated to his amazing care for so long. To all that knew him, we sincerely thank you for your kindness. God Bless!
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, October 28, 2022, at Bevil Brothers Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with Bro. Marty Bowlds officiating the service. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to Hospice of Ohio County.
Online condolences may be made at bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
