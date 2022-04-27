PLANO, Texas — Gregory Rudolph “Rudy” Strahan Jr. passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Plano, Texas. Born in Bogalusa, Louisana, the son of Gregory “Greg” Strahan and Susie Strahan, and the late JoAnn Starkey Strahan, Rudy grew up in Hattiesburg, Mississippi through his junior year in high school and graduated from Tupelo High School in Tupelo, Mississippi. Following graduation, he accepted a baseball scholarship to play third base at William Carey University in Hattiesburg. He graduated from Columbia College, earning a degree in business. His career was in information technology with focused expertise on cyber security. Rudy was smart and charming and loved the time he spent with his family, especially with his daughter, Sloane, who was the light of his life. He was a Christian who cared for the challenged from all walks of life. His varied interests included snowboarding, sporting events with his family, the gym, the beach, and, as a guitar player, music of all types.
Preceding him in death were his mother, JoAnn Starkey Strahan, and his grandparents, Joe T. and Opal Strahan, Ruth and John Starkey, and Billy and Joy Lyons.
Those who remain to honor his memory include his parents, Gregory “Greg” Strahan and his wife, Susie, of Owensboro; his daughter, Sloane Strahan; his sisters and brother, Kristy Compton and her husband, Mike, of Charlotte, North Carolina, Will Strahan and his wife, Jordan, of Owensboro, and Elizabeth Strahan of Chicago, Illinois; his nieces and nephews, Branson Ellis, Peyton Ellis, Scott Compton, Grace Ellis Penegar and her husband, Jordan, and Cooper, Caroline, and John Clark Strahan; and his many beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The funeral service for Rudy Strahan will be 4 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with visitation from 1 p.m. until the time of the service Friday. The service of committal and burial will be 1 p.m. Sunday in the Poplarville Cemetery in Poplarville, Mississippi.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Living Waters Ministry, P.O. Box 3936, Jupiter, FL 33469, or The Carmel Home, 2501 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and expressions of condolence may be shared with the family of Rudy Strahan at www.glenncares.com.
