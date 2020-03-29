Gregory W. McFarland, 55, of Owensboro, departed this life on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at his home. He was born in Owensboro. He retired from Specialty Foods Group after 35 years of service.
He was a faithful member of Mount Calvary Baptist Church, where he served as leader of the Decision Counselors, a member of the men’s choir and the InvestMen men’s ministry.
Greg was an avid Louisville Cardinals fan, loved to play cornhole boards, barbecue, and he was a proud daddy and pappy to his children and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Laura Mae Henry; and one uncle, James “Dickie” Moore Sr.
Gregory leaves to cherish his memory and mourn the loss of his passing his mother, Paula McFarland Nichols; his fiancée, Debbie Baker; five daughters, Amanda “Shawnte” Mathews, Hailey (J.T.) Haskins, Datoria (Christian) Dean, Tu’Nesha (Jerid) Woods and La’Kesha ( Logan) Abell; one bonus son, D.J (Kasey) Baker; 12 grandchildren; one brother, Peter ”Nick” Nichols III; two sisters, Gail McFarland and fiancé, John Jefferson, and Creasie Wynette (Greg) Edwards; grandmother Ruby McFarland; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral arrangements for Mr. Gregory W. McFarland will be private. McFarland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Memorial services are planned for a later date.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.mcfarlandfh.com.
The family requests in the words of Greg, “Throw your L’s up” one last time in his memory.
Commented