Gregory Wade “Smiley” Hancock, 64, of Owensboro passed away Monday, May 16, 2022, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville. He was born April 23, 1958, in Daviess County to the late Monty G. and Doris Hancock Colbert. He worked for Specialty Food Group and was a U.S. Marine veteran. He was a member of UFCW Local 227 for 25 years. Smiley loved hunting, fishing, UK basketball, NASCAR, and Chicago Bears football. He was a kind and generous person who was loved by everyone, and he had a laugh that was contagious. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Opal Purcell.
He is survived by his wife, Sherrie Hancock; daughter, Leah Hancock of Owensboro; brother, Monty G. Hancock Jr. of Evansville; two sisters, Cynde Machla and Elizabeth Shouse (Dean) both of Owensboro; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his dog, Dru.
The funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Harvest Baptist Church. Visitation is from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory and after 2 p.m. Sunday at the church.
James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
