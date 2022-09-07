Gregory Wayne Aull, 70, went home to his Heavenly Father Sunday, September 4, 2022, at Signature Healthcare at Hillcrest while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born January 28, 1952, to Ray (Pete) Aull and Grace Wood Aull Gillim, who preceded him in death. He is a native of Owensboro. Wayne worked at Green River Steel, Owensboro Brick and Tile, and Packages Plus. He was a devout Elvis fan and a true believer in Elvis’s motto, “TCB”, taking care of business.
Greg was an avid motorcyclist who served as director for the Kentucky Motorcycle Association and was proud to have been a security escort for George W. Bush in 2004. He loved to participate in charity bike rallies, especially in support of Toys for Tots, and he was a staunch supporter of Friday After 5, even if he had to attend in his wheelchair. He was always willing to help others in need. His friends and neighbors always referred to him as kind, loving, generous, and fun to be around. He had an enthusiastic sense of humor and loved to sing and karaoke, especially Elvis’s songs.
He is survived by his two sons, Erick Ferry and Jimmy (Mandy) Ferry; six grandchildren, Andrew, Brandon, Addison, Courtney, Evan, and Jaclyn; siblings, Belinda Blair and fiance, Steve McFarling, Judy (Richard) Brown, Dennis (Vicki) Aull, and Tommy (Pam) Aull; brother, best friend, and partner in crime, Bobby Aull; nieces and nephews; beloved cousins; his childhood friend, Brenda Tapp; and his sidekick, Rocket, the mutt with whom he had a love-hate relationship.
Wayne will be missed by many, but he is rejoicing with his loved ones who have gone before him, and he has escaped the pain of his Earthly body.
The funeral service and Celebration of Life will be 1 p.m. Friday, September 9, 2022, in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory, with Brother Tim Hall officiating. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
