Greta Marie Cook Beals, 84, of Owensboro, passed away peacefully at her home on February 24, 2022, surrounded by her family while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky.
She was born on August 1, 1937, in Beach City, Ohio, to the late Burton and Hazel Cook. Greta retired as an Avon sales representative after 15 years of service and then went on to run a vintage store on eBay. She was an avid fan of the Kentucky Wildcats and professional wrestling. Greta was a talented artist and had an art show to exhibit her paintings. She was an incredible cook and enjoyed doll collecting, thrift shopping, stand-up comedy, and fishing. Greta loved to visit the desert in Mount Signal in her hometown of El Centro, California, where she was raised. She will be remembered for being a strong, independent, and intelligent woman who was a devoted military wife and loving mother.
In addition to her parents, Greta was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Edward Beals; her son, Ronald P. Beals; her sisters, Mary Parsley and Mildred Feller; her brother, George Cook; and several nieces and nephews.
She is survived by her children, Michael R. Beals, Cherilyn (Michael) Travis, Robin Donahue, and Elena Scott; her grandchildren, Marcus Donahue and Tiffany (Sam) Lester; her great-grandson, Elijah Lester; her sister-in-law, Geraldine Cook; and many nieces and nephews. She will be immensely missed by all those who loved her.
The funeral service is at 10 a.m. on Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday, and from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Greta Beals may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
