BELLEVIEW, Fla. -- Greta Ward Sullivan of Belleview passed away after a long illness on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.
She is survived by her mother, Rita Bell Colon of Belleview; father and stepmother David and Teresa Ward of Owensboro; brother Matthew Ward of Maceo; niece Journey Ward of Bowling Green; aunts and uncles Paul and Marita Thrasher, Sam and Julie Thrasher, Allen and Beckie Bell, Geneva Bell Riordan, Phillip and Debbie Bell, Pat and Pennie Bell, Herman Ward, Joyce and Melvin Bennet, Mary Jones, Ralph and Judy Ward, Bess and Coleman Sandefur, Judy and Wayne McIntosh, Glenda and Terry Schmautz, Mitchell and Sandra Ward, Roy Dean and Tammy Ward; and a host of beloved cousins and friends.
Greta was born Feb. 13, 1971. She graduated from McLean County High School in 1989 and Welborn Hospital School of Diagnostic Radiology in 1991, where she received the Malinkrodt Award for Excellence. She worked at Welborn Hospital for 10 years before moving to Florida in 2000.
As a faithful Christian, Greta was active in missionary work and co-founded the nonprofit organization, Crossing Hearts. She made several trips to China and Africa for medical missions for open-heart surgery. She established a vaccine program for All God's Children Orphanage in Fedja, Haiti, to administer childhood immunizations.
A memorial service celebrating Greta's life is 2 p.m. Sunday at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 5664 Kentucky 56, Owensboro, KY 42301.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Marion County, Florida, 616 Southwest Highway 200, Ocala, FL 34476. (www.HospiceofMarion.com)
