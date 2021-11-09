Greyson Blake Whitaker, 5 months, died at Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville, on Sunday, November 7, 2021. He was born on May 10, 2021 to Tyler and Ashley Cecil Whitaker. Greyson had five heart defects. He fought a hard fight and was a heart warrior and Mommy and Daddy’s forever hero.
Greyson is preceded in death by great-grandparents, Royce Dockery and Leo and Eula Mae Whitaker.
In addition to his parents, Greyson is survived by his sister, Skylar and his favorite dog, Marley, who both brought him joy; grandparents, Kenny and Jenny Cecil, Timmy and Corkie Whitaker, Jeannie McPherson and Gaye and Frankie Smith; and his aunts and uncles, Brandon “Uncle Bubby” and Maddie Cecil, Dustin and Shelby Dockery, Kyle and Jennifer Whitaker and Cody and Cortney Whitaker; great-grandparents,
Patrick and Patsy Cecil, Gerald and Nancy Barr, Shirley Dockery; and several cousins and other family members.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 12 p.m., at Cecil Funeral Home, with burial following at St. Lawrence Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and after 9 a.m. Friday at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Greyson Whitaker Memorial Fund. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home or donations may be made online at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
Onine messages of condonlence may be left at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
