BEAVER DAM — Grover B. Oliver Jr., 74, passed away Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at OHRH. Grover was born in Akron, Ohio, on May 26, 1947, son of the late Grover B. Sr. and Catherine Conley Oliver. He was an ophthalmic photographer at Physicians Eye Center in Owensboro. Grover was a Vietnam veteran, serving in the U.S. Army, a member of New Assembly Church, and loved fishing and loving his four grandsons.
Survivors include his wife, Diane Oliver; son Geoffrey Oliver and Tammy; daughter Carri Oliver Graves and Alan; grandchildren Alec and Tyke Graves and Garrett and Gavin Oliver; brothers Charles Oliver and Danny R. Oliver; and sisters Theresa Childres, Cheryl Jarboe and Betty Clark.
Services will be 11 a.m. Monday at New Assembly Church in Hartford with Bro. Lealin Geary officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Hartford where military rites will be held by Ohio County Honor Guard. Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is in charge of arrangements.
