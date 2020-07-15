Grover S. Waller Jr., of Owensboro, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 13, 2020. He was born April 3, 1929, in LaGrange, GA to the late Grover S. Sr. and Willie Waller. Grover graduated from Georgetown College and studied at the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music. Prior to moving to Owensboro in 1962, He was the Minister of Music at Oakhurst Baptist Church, Decatur, Georgia and West Lynchburg Baptist Church, Lynchburg, Virginia. Grover was the Minister of Music at First Baptist Church, Owensboro, for 32 years. Grover and his wife Martha served at First Baptist Church for combined 64 years. He was a faithful and active member of First Baptist Church and the Maverick Sunday School Class. He has held leadership positions in the local, state, and national music ministry of the South Leadership Convention. He is a member of the Owensboro Choral Society and board of directors of the Owensboro Concert Association. He has performed with the Owensboro Symphony Orchestra, he also conducted The Messiah performance for years. Grover and Martha enjoyed their world travels whether it being a church mission trip or vacation.
Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Martha D. Waller; a daughter, Linda Marie Waller; and siblings, Horace & Velma.
Survivors include his daughter, Ginny Curry and husband, Rick of Owensboro; two grandchildren, Jill (Jason) Wilson of Bowling Green, KY and Matthew Curry (Kristin) of Atlanta, GA; a great-granddaughter, Jas Marie Nagar of Bowling Green, KY; a great-granddaughter, Harper Curry and great-grandson, Brayden Curry both of Atlanta, GA; two nieces, Debi Smith (Bruce) and Donna Slabaugh (Roman) both of Cincinnati, OH; and great-nieces and great-nephews.
A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, at First Baptist Church with the Rev. Paul Strahan officiating. Private family entombment will be at Rosehill Cemetery Chapel of Peace Mausoleum in Owensboro. Visitation is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory in Owensboro. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Music Ministry, First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 904, Owensboro, KY 42302 or Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Services will be live streamed on Facebook at First Baptist Owensboro or www.davisfuneralhome.com. Those attending the service will need to enter the church on the Daviess Street entrance. The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service shall be in compliance with current health and public safety directives while family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Online messages of condolence maybe made at www.davisfuneralhome.com
