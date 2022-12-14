CALHOUN — Guy Carol Troutman, 88, of Calhoun, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at the Heartford House in Owensboro. Guy Carol Troutman was born February 10, 1934, in McLean County to the late Vaden Lee and Elsie Penrod Troutman and was married to the former Ruth Nell Basham April 5, 1981. Guy Carol retired as a production operator from W.R. Grace of Owensboro and was a member of St. Sebastian Catholic Church in Calhoun. He enjoyed fishing and listening to bluegrass music.
In addition to his parents, Guy Carol was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Ruth N. Troutman, who died August 30, 2019, and by two brothers, Norman Troutman and Dalton Troutman.
Survivors include six daughters, Louise Keach (Bill) of Cadiz, Tammy Campbell (Don) of Calhoun, DeAndra Bethel (Tim) of Owensboro, Paulette Marciniak of Henderson, Melissa Wilson (Greg) of Calhoun, and Lisa Henning (Bobby) of Hardinsburg; a son, Tony Berry of Dundee; 19 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Bobby Troutman of Buck Creek; and a sister, Mary Ruth Belk (Jimmy) of Calhoun.
The funeral service will be held at noon Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel, with Father Jegin Puthenpurackal officiating. Burial will be in the Pleasant Hope Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Guy Carol’s family from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at Musters in Calhoun.
Guy Carol’s service will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at noon Thursday.
The Guy Carol Troutman family
requests that expressions of sympathy take the
form of donations to Pleasant Hope Cemetery Fund, C/O Tom Howard, 3583 Kentucky 136
East, Calhoun, KY
42327.
Share your memories and photos of Guy Carol at musterfuneralhomes.com.
