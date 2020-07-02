Guy Edward Riney, 87, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born in Daviess County on May 22, 1933, to the late John Carl Sr. and Ellen Wathen Riney. Guy was in the 1951 graduating class of St. Alphonsus Catholic School. He served in the U.S. Army for two years before going on to work for the Commonwealth of Kentucky as a quality control analyst for 33 years. He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Guy was an avid University of Kentucky basketball fan, and enjoyed golfing and travel, especially to Florida and California.
Along with his parents, Guy is preceded in death by the mother of his children, Dora Westerfield; his brothers, Bill and Carl; and his grandson, Nicholas Riney.
Guy is survived by his children, Karla Riney and Julie (Matthew) Riney Howell; his grandchildren, Laney and Jacob Howell; his sister, Ann Harris; his companion, Joyce Gower, and her family; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory, with the Rev. Jerry Riney officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
