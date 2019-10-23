BEAVER DAM -- Guynn Cagle, 88, of Beaver Dam, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Ohio County Healthcare. He was born in Del Rio, Tennessee, on May 16, 1931, to the late Mae and Ottie Cagle. After high school, Guynn served his country in the Air Force at home and abroad. He then attended business school at night in Knoxville, Tennessee, earning his degree while working days in a grocery store.
In the early 60s, as district manager of CIT Finance Co., he was transferred to Owensboro to open a new branch office. His career also included vice president of Old National Bank, various positions and ownerships of other local banks. He obtained his real estate license and established Cagle Homes, Inc., developing property in Ohio County, along with rental property. In 1987, he opened Cagle Finance Co., located on Fourth Street, Beaver Dam. He served on several local boards, including Green River Area Development. He was chairman of the Rosine Association for 10 years and involved over 20 years. He played guitar with Porter Ridge and Jerusalem Ridge bands and with various other musicians. Guynn was a member of the Beaver Dam Baptist Church for 38 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Addie Caldwell of Newport, Tennessee; and brother John (Garvis) Cagle of Sevierville, Tennessee.
Survivors include his loving wife of 21 years, Madeline Cagle of Beaver Dam; three daughters, Susan (Kenny) Gentry of Dixon, Carol Dean of Louisville and Kathy Anders of Frankfort; stepdaughter Debbie Maden Teeter of West Columbia, South Carolina; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Other survivors include sisters Marzella Reece of Cleveland, Tennessee, and Toye (Buford) Messer of Newport, Tennessee; brothers Lewis (Georgia) Cagle of Knoxville, Tennessee, Norman (Bettye) Cagle of Powell, Tennessee, Roy (Ila) Cagle of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Joey (Bea) Cagle of Parrottsville, Tennessee; and nieces and nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Hartford. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
