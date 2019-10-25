Gwenda "Kay" Scott, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at her home with her family by her side. Kay was born in Southampton, England, to the late Albert Edward Richings and Minnie Carter Richings.
She grew up in India while her father served in the British Army, then she was part of the Auxiliary Territorial Service during World War II and responsible for sounding the air raid sirens. She met and married an American Army corporal, Harrison Simpson, and moved to the U.S., where she raised her family and commenced to meddlin'. Kay was a very spunky and outspoken woman but also caring, giving, supportive and loyal to family and friends. She taught crotchet and knitting at her church. Later in her life, she married her second husband, Bill Scott, who preceded her in death in 1990. Her greatest joy was found in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Teena Pearl of Owensboro; granddaughter Emily Smith; husband Rob of Huntsville, Alabama; grandson Cody Pearl of Philpot; and three great-grandchildren, Alexis and Liam Smith of Huntsville and Jamison Mattingly of Owensboro.
