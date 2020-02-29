JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Gwendol O’Neal Easton, 78, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Morris Center for Caring in Jacksonville, Florida. Gwen, of Ponte Vedra, Florida, was born July 22, 1941, in Hancock County to James and Marjorie Easton.
Gwen moved with his family from Owensboro to Orlando, Florida, in 1951, returning to Owensboro in 1962. After living in Owensboro, Louisville and Macon, Georgia, Gwen returned to Florida to settle in the Jacksonsville Beach area, where he had resided for 50 years. He attended Stetson University for three years, majoring in business administration, and went on to earn his B.A. in history at Kentucky Wesleyan College in Owensboro in 1964.
He had a varied work history including delivering newspapers, working in tobacco on the family farm in Kentucky, working in collections for Sears, working for Ralston Purina and high-end auto sales. Gwen was very sociable and well liked with many friends. Along with his love for college sports and luxury cars, he enjoyed the beach, dogs and cats, working out at the YMCA, barbecuing, especially chicken, and socializing, especially with his friends at Bonefish Grill in Jacksonville Beach. He was a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Ponte Vedra Beach. He was baptized on Aug. 24, 1952, at College Park Baptist Church in Orlando.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Terri, in 2005; father, James, in 2012; and his brother, Jerry, in 2019.
Gwen is survived by his mother, Marjorie Easton; children Bonnie Easton, James Russell Easton and Julie Gadbois; grandchildren Sophia Easton-Alegria and Ariana Perez; brother James Derek Easton; sister Debbie de Caussin (Norman); nephews Jimmy Lee Easton, James Adrian de Caussin and Ryan de Caussin (Ime); and aunt Teresa Easton.
Memorial services were 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Quinn-Shalz Funeral Home in Jacksonville Beach.
