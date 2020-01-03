LIVERMORE -- Gwendolyn Dee Bartimus, of Livermore, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at her home near Livermore. Gwendolyn Dee Shull was born March 7, 1954, in Lake County, Illinois, to the late Veachel Reed and Wilma Haven Shull and was married to James Leamer Bartimus July 4, 2005. Gwendolyn retired as a gunnery sergeant from the U.S. Marines after 20 years of service. She served in operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm and served in security at several American embassies. Gwendolyn enjoyed gardening, canning, caring for her flowers, crocheting and traveling.
Survivors include her husband of 14 years, Leamer Bartimus; four stepsons, Jim Bartimus (Shannon) of Owensboro, Randy Bartimus of Sanford, Florida, Adam Bartimus (Jo) of Livermore and Luke Bartimus of Livia; three stepdaughters, Carri Beth Bibelhauser (Jason) of Louisville, Mandi Casado of Livermore and Jerri Beth White of Henderson; 18 step-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren; a brother, Justin R. Shull of Owensboro; a sister, Felicia Litsey (Steve) of Auburn, Alabama; two nephews, Andrew Litsey (Crystal) of Dallas, Georgia, and Samuel Litsey (Gwen) of Birmingham; and a niece, Mary Elizabeth Litsey of Auburn.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Rev. K.C. Klarner officiating. Burial will be in the Green River Memorial Gardens in Livermore with military honors conducted by the U.S. Marine Corps and the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post 5415. Friends may visit with Gwendolyn's family from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Musters in Livermore.
The Gwendolyn Dee Bartimus family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Baptist Health Hospice; 418 Scott St.; Madisonville, KY 42431. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Livermore.
Share your memories and photos of Gwendolyn at musterfuneralhomes.com.
