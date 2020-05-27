Gwendolyn “Gwen” Hutchinson, 91, of Owensboro, passed away May 23, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born February 5, 1929 in Daviess County to the late Orville and Ina Gray Russell. Gwen was a longtime member of Lewis Lane Baptist Church, and went on many mission trips. She graduated from Henderson Community College in 1980 and was a registered nurse for 30 years. Gwen was a board member of the Help Office for 15 years and was actively involved in the Daviess County Homemakers Club. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, painting, sewing, and writing, and even created Easter outfits every year for her granddaughters. Her family will always remember her amazing family dinners and will miss her very much.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Richard Hutchinson; her son, Bruce Hutchinson; her sister, Sophia Hull; her brothers, Armel Russell and Dempsey Russell; her grandson, Mike Miller; and her loving dog, Buck.
Gwen is survived by her children, Suzanne Miller and Dan (Debbie) Hutchinson; her daughter-in-law, Peggy Hutchinson; her sister, Marjorie Morgan; her brother Roy C. ‘RC’ (Mary) Russell; grandchildren, LCDR Gwendolyn (Ryan) Mulholland, Bruce Jr. (Danielle) Hutchinson; Jaime (Scott) Norris; and Ryan (Amanda) Hutchinson; her great-grandchildren, Noah and Claire Norris, Peyton and Will Hutchinson, Chase, Parker, and Brooklyn Mulholland; and several nieces and nephews.
A drive-thru visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, and visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Friday inside of Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
The number of those attending the visitation for Mrs. Hutchinson shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter the doors near the flag pole on the Breckinridge Street side of the building.
The family would like to thank Hospice (Erin and Samantha) and Gwen’s caregivers, Barbara, Dawn, and Bobbi Jo, for the compassion and excellent care they gave to her.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to Lewis Lane Baptist Church, 2600 Lewis Lane, Owensboro, KY 42301; or to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Gwen Hutchinson may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
