Gwendolyn Joy Robinson, 57, of Owensboro, answered her Heavenly Father’s call to come home Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at her residence. She was born in Owensboro Monday, Sept. 27, 1965, to the late Hubert T. and Peggy Sue Robinson. She graduated from Owensboro High School and worked in health care for many years. She was employed by Signature Healthcare at Hillcrest at the time of her passing.
Gwen loved to watch movies and spend time with her favorite friend from childhood to the present, Bernadette Kelly. Additionally, she enjoyed traveling to locations around the country to spend quality time in relaxation mode from work.
Gwen was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Alan Gregory Gibson.
Gwen leaves to mourn her loss brothers, Daryl Gibson and Elder Hubert T. (Davita) Robinson, Jr.; sister, Wanda Fay Montanez of Jeffersonville, Indiana; uncles, David (Geraldine) Williams of Wilmington, North Carolina and Dennis (Karen) Williams of Atlanta, Georgia; aunt, Celestine Bobo of Chicago, Illinois; nephew, Joshua Gibson; nieces, Destiny Gibson and Tameka McDowell; and a host of great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, co-workers, and friends.
A celebration to honor the life of Gwendolyn Joy Robinson will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, at McFarland Funeral Home, 1001 West Fifth St., Owensboro. Visitation is 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Care by McFarland Funeral Home.
