Gwendolyn Lorraine Clack, 63, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at her home. She was born Aug. 31, 1956, in Owensboro to the late Walter and Mary Louise Winstead Webb. She was a manager at Denny’s restaurant. Gwen enjoyed playing the lottery, puzzles, cooking and traveling. She was loving and caring to everyone she met. Her spirit will not be forgotten. If you knew her, she was someone you could always count on. She was the “boss.”
She is survived by her children, Chris, Mylisha, Shree and Jeffery; 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three brothers, Gary Hagan, Anthony Hagan and his wife, Toni, and Anthony Webb; three sisters, Maceline Webb, Elaine Hagan and Maralin Hagan; several nieces and nephews; and her dog, King.
There will be no services. Cecil Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
