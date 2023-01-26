Gwendolyn Quick, 88, of Utica, died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at Riverside Manor, with her daughter by her side. She was born Mar. 1, 1934, in McLean County to the late Byron and Christene King Shelton. Gwendolyn was a lab assistant at Mayfair Lab.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Lee Quick, Jan. 8, 2013, and a sister, Elwanda Shelton.
She is survived by her children, Darlene Milligan and Gloria Westerfield; four grandchildren, Stephen Boarman, Stacey Davis, William Westerfield II, and Jacqueline Smith; 11 great-grandchildren, Jacob Westerfield, Maggie Westerfield, Adeline Smith, Owen Smith, Wyatt Smith, Millie Kate Smith, Lexie Boarman Underwood, Elijah Davis, Gracie Ann Davis, Samuel Davis, and Nicodemus Davis; three great-great-grandchildren, Wyatt Heltsley, Waylon Heltsley, and Levi Underwood; and one brother, Jerry Ray Shelton.
A graveside service will be held at noon Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at the Kentucky Veteran’s Cemetery West in Hopkinsville.
James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Alzheimer’s Association, Kaden Tower, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Ste. 401, Louisville, KY 40205-3284.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
