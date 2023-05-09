DRAKESBORO — Gwenetta Kay Wilson, 66, of Drakesboro, died Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 11:48 p.m. at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. She was a registered nurse for Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital and Ohio County Hospital and was a member of Richardson Chapel Church.
Survivors: daughters, Bridgett (Chad) Chesnel and Tisha (Daniel) Skipworth; sisters, Teresa Dukes and Renee Littlefield; brothers, Wade Griggs, Michael Griggs, and Jimmy Griggs; and father, Beverly Griggs.
Service: Noon Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
