GERMANTOWN, Tenn. -- H. Glenn Hunt, 93, of Germantown, Tennessee, passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. One of six children, he was born June 16, 1926, in Calhoun to Herbert and Edna Hunt.
In 1951, Glenn graduated from the University of Kentucky and soon after married Tina O. Hunt on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, 1952; they remained happily married for almost 64 years. Glenn and Tina moved to Memphis from Charlotte, North Carolina, where they quickly became involved in many church, civic and professional organizations. Soon after, Glenn founded Glenn Hunt Associates, which served Memphis and West Tennessee for over 43 years in both residential and commercial real estate.
He was a member of Germantown Baptist Church, where he served on the deacon board. As a member of the U.S. Army, he proudly served his country during World War II.
His parents; his son, David Glenn Hunt; and his wife, Tina O Hunt, preceded him in death. He is survived by his sister, Joyce Brown (Bob) of Philpot; two daughters, Tina Beth Hunt Frost (Ron) and Sandra Hunt Crews (Bob); six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
