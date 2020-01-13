McQUADY -- H. L. DeJarnette, of McQuady, died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was a retired truck driver.
Survivors: wife, JoAnn DeJarnette; Son, Michael DeJarnette; Daughter, Amy Flood; Sister, Mary Decker.
Funeral: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Corinth Baptist Church in McQuady. Burial: McQuady Cemetery in McQuady. Visitation: From 3:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home in Hardinsburg, and after 9 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy: Pocket Full of Hope 408 Meadow Court Hardinsburg, KY 40143.
