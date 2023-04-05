LEWISPORT — Hadleigh May Burden, infant, of Lewisport, died Thursday, Mar. 30, 2023, at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.
Survivors: parents, Billy Burden and Candace Weedman; siblings, Rylee Smith, Aria, Ezekiel and Sawyer Burden, and Lexus Phillips; and grandparents, Samuel Burden, Denise Henderson, Shawn Lucas, and Bruce and Nancy Weedman.
Service: 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Visitation: 5 p.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
