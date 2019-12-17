LEWISPORT -- Hal Ray Snyder, 77, of Lewisport, passed away on Dec. 15, 2019, peacefully at home. He was born on May 16, 1942, and grew up in Hancock County. Hal Ray was a member of Lewisport Baptist Church for 60 years and was a Deacon Emeritus. He enjoyed watching UK basketball with his son, watching western movies, deer hunting, coffee with friends and was like a kid at Christmas (only toys, no clothes please). He was preceded in death by his father, Earl Ray Snyder; mother Edna Snyder Gabbert; stepfather, Sam Gabbert; brother Earl Preston Snyder; sister Mary Lowry and a son-in-law, Jerry Critcheloe.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Joanne Snyder; daughters Beth (Tim) Kappel and Amy (Dustin) Jackson; son Rob (Lisa) Snyder; 13 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a stepbrother, Glen (Cindy) Gabbert, along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, at Lewisport Baptist Church with burial following in Lewisport Cemetery. Hal Ray's family will be greeting friends on Wednesday from 4 until 8 p.m. at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport and on Thursday from 10 a.m. until service time at Lewisport Baptist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lewisport Baptist Church Renovation Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
