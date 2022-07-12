Halley Eugene “Gene” Baize, 75, of Maceo, passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022, at his home. He was born September 21, 1946, in McHenry to the late Justice and Ruthie Baize. He retired from Century Aluminum after 38 years and was a member of United Steelworkers 9423. Gene was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during Vietnam. He loved to fish and rabbit hunt with his best friend, Jerry Towery.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Ernest Neal Baize, Delmar Baize, Marvin Baize, Thomas Baize, Jerry Baize, David Baize, Lillian Willoughby, and Evelyn Boatman.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Sharon K. Baize; two daughters, Michelle Hernandez and Haley Jean Baize; son, Phillip Baize (Tina); five grandchildren, Paradise Baize Piper (Josh), Miguel Baize (Chelsea), Angel Baize, Casey Baize, and Kaiden Cecil; five great-grandchildren, Keith, Lilly, Cali, Willow, and Enzo; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Western Kentucky for their wonderful care of our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Gene.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
