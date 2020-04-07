Hallie Evelyn Aldridge Moody, 93, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Hermitage Care and Rehabilitation. She was born March 12, 1927, in Ballard County to the late Cecil and Culey Byerley Howle. Evelyn was a hairdresser at Mr. Jim’s for more than 57 years and was a member of Greater Vision Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Harold Aldridge; her second husband, Henry M. Moody; several siblings; and a daughter-in-law, Betsy Ross Moody.
Evelyn is survived by her children, Don (Peggy) Aldridge of Owensboro; Pat (Carl) Paige of Paducah, Sidney Moody of Louisville and Saundra (Keith) Gore of Chicago; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and her very special friend, J.W. Davis.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, Mrs. Moody’s funeral arrangements at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory will be private. Burial will be at Mount Union General Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memories and condolences for the family of Evelyn Moody may be left at www.glenncares.com.
