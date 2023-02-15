GRANDVIEW, Ind. — Hallie Jean Ayer, 99, of Grandview, Indiana, died Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at The Waters of Rockport, Indiana. She was a homemaker and a member of Cornerstone United Methodist Church.
Survivors: children, Marlene (Dennis) Hurley, David (Susan) Ayer, and Jeanette (Mark) Theising, and sister, Mary Ann (Jake) Horn.
Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery, Chrisney, Indiana. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Cornerstone United Methodist Church.
