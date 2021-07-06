Hallie P. “T” Leonard Lott, 90, of Owensboro, passed away July 3, 2021, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born Sept. 29, 1930, in Owensboro to the late Will and Gertrude Heady Leonard. Hallie was of the Catholic faith and a member of St. Stephen Cathedral. She was involved with Women’s Auxiliary of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles and the Fleet Reserve Association. Hallie enjoyed baking and cake decorating, but above all else loved her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles H. Lott; and her siblings, Hazel Kristakis, Logan Leonard, Juanita Price, Cecelia Payne, Sally Vessels, W.A. Leonard, and Hattie Shelton.
Hallie is survived by her children, Pamela Lott (Phillip) Vowels, of Louisville, Charles L. (Debra) Lott, of Paducah, and Lucian L. (Sheryl) Lott, of Owensboro; her grandchildren, Sara Ortego, Amanda Wheatley, Rebecca McCoy, Christina (Kevin) Wissing, and Beverly Estes; her great-grandchildren, Clayton and Mia Wheatley, Dean, Vivian, and Vance Ortego, Mallory and Max McCoy, Kaitlyn (Ryan) Wade, Kelly Wissing, James and Bailey Estes; and a great-great grandchild, Harper Wade.
The funeral Mass will be 2 p.m. Thursday at St. Stephen Cathedral. Burial will follow in Mater Dolorosa Cemetery. Visitation will be 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday and from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Hallie Lott may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
