ROCKPORT, Ind. — Hannah Elaine Hayse, 25, of Rockport, Indiana, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at the Heartford House of Owensboro. Hannah was born April 2, 1995, in Evansville, Indiana, to Tim and Andrea (Woolen) Hayse. Hannah loved people and was a shining star. She had an immeasurable impact on her family and the community. She was the inspiration for Stir-n-Up-Hope and a graduate of South Spencer High School.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Delmar and Alberta Hayse; and great-grandmother Thelma Woolen.
Hannah is survived by her parents, Andrea Hayse and Tim Hayse; siblings Allison and Joel Hayse; grandparents Don and Dottie Woolen; and many extended family and friends.
A graveside funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, April 13, at Sunset Hill Cemetery in Rockport, Indiana, with Pastor Jill Kaetzel and Pastor Mark Adkins officiating. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 12, at the Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to Stir-n-Up-Hope and Shrine Hospital for Children.
Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.Boultinghouse FuneralHome.com.
