LEWISPORT — Hannah Jill McLean Litherland, 70, passed away peacefully in her sleep Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Jill was born August 7, 1951, in Owensboro, and lived most of her life in her hometown of Lewisport. She graduated from Hancock County High School and attended Western Kentucky University. Jill was an avid reader, but her favorite thing to do was spend time with her family.
Jill was a loving and caring woman, always giving her time to others, especially her family and friends. She married her husband Bob June 12, 1988, and they enjoyed many happy years together and raised three children, Meg, Leah, and Nick. As a mother, she was generous, loving, and kind. She gave her love freely and was always present in her children’s and grandchildren’s lives. She was a beautiful woman who brought a special light to everyone she met.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Margaret Griffin McLean and James Aiken McLean; siblings, David Reynolds and Carolyn McLean Boarman; brothers-in-law, Don Aull, Alan Emerson, Jim Boarman, and Stanley Harpenau; and sister-in-law, Jeanne McLean.
Jill is survived by her husband, Robert “Bob” Litherland; daughters, Meg Hudson Washington (Tim) and Leah Litherland Ball (Phillip); son, Nick Litherland (Staci); her grandchildren, Caleb Washington, Noah Washington, Isabelle Ball, Sam Ball, Sophia Litherland, and Gannon Litherland; her siblings, Joy Beth Emerson and Dan Griffin McLean; sister-by-choice, Virginia “Pearly” Owens; brother-in-law, Dale Litherland (Cheryl); sister-in-law, Brenda Harpenau; nieces, Meredith Baxter, Molly Boarman, Claire McLean, Erin McLean, Jenny Purtzer, and Sara Harpenau-Welsh; nephews, Brad Gough, Alan Davis Emerson, Jake Litherland, Scott Harpenau, and Matt Beard; and several great-nieces and nephews.
There will be a celebration of life Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Derby, Indiana. Please reach out to a family member for more details. Share your memories and condolences with her family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
