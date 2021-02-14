Hannah Kristine Boswell Boehman, 26, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at UofL Health — Jewish Hospital. She was born in Owensboro on Aug. 12, 1994, to Larry and Molly Woodward Boswell. Hannah was an electrician and a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. She enjoyed riding her motorcycle and listening to music. Hannah loved her cat, Hector.
Along with her parents, Hannah is survived by her husband, Bruce Adam Boehman; her siblings, McKenzie Boswell, Max (Kelsey) Boswell and Sam (Allana) Boswell; her nieces and nephews, Jack Hardy, Oliver Bramschreiber, Addison Boswell, Raylee Boswell, Malcolm Boswell, Maverick Boswell, Lily Boswell, Amelia Boswell and Michael Johnson; her grandparents, Dianne and Estil Woodward and Brenda and Kenny Boswell; her brothers-in-law, Matt (Cortney) Boehman and Tommy Puckett Jr.; and her sister-in-law, Chelsie (Mark) Johnson.
Services will be 2 p.m. Monday at St. Stephen Cathedral with Father Sinoj Pynadath, HGN officiating. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday and from 1 p.m. until the time of service Monday at the church.
All who wish to honor Hannah at the visitation and funeral are required to wear a mask while inside the funeral home and church for the safety of all those in attendance.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Hannah Kristine Boswell Boehman and sign her virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
