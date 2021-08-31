Hannah Renai Benningfield Fuller, 23, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021. She was born December 22, 1997, in Owensboro, to Rob Benningfield Sr. and Stephanie Benningfield. Hannah graduated from Apollo High School in 2016. Many will know her from working for Mendy’s Kitchen, and she also spent time working as a hair and makeup artist. She loved baking, cooking, and going hunting, always looking forward to going deer hunting with her dad. Hannah loved riding dirt bikes and ATVs, and dirt track racing. Most of all, Hannah loved her time with her family, especially her children, they were the biggest joy in her life.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Lacefield; maternal grandfather, Roger Rhineburger; paternal grandfather, Bill Benningfield; and a son, Hunter Rylie Fuller.
Hannah is survived by her parents, Rob Benningfield Sr. and Stephanie Benningfield; her husband, Joshua Fuller; her children, Kaycen, Payzleigh, Ayvree, and Graycen Fuller; sisters, Tiffany and Angel Benningfield; brothers, Lux and Robert Benningfield Jr. (Brittany), and Nicholas Peckinpaugh; maternal grandmother, Vicky Rhineburger; paternal grandparents, Gloria and Jim Merchant; a special friend, Keegan Robertson; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The funeral service for Hannah will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with Roy Snyder officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday from 2 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences for the family of Hannah Fuller may be left at www.glenncares.com.
