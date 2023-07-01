BELTON — Hardin McCoy “Bubby” Mallory, three months old, died Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 6:22 a.m. at his residence in Belton.
Survivors: parents, Harley and Joshua Mallory; sisters, Reata and Maesa Mallory; and grandparents, Johnny and Cathy Mallory, Jeff and Crystal Spurlin, and Mike and Patricia Jackson.
Funeral arrangements will be private.
The family would like to thank the community for their support during this time.
Tucker Funeral Homes is in charge of the arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy: Hardin “Bubby” Mallory Memorial Fund, c/o Tucker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 548, Central City, KY 42330. All contributions received will be used for Reata and Maesa Mallory Educational Fund to support the education of his two surviving sisters.
Online condolences may be made to www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented