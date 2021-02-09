ISLAND — Harlan Johnson 85, of Island, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville. Harlan Johnson was born September 5, 1935 in Island, Kentucky to the late Dillard Carlton and Leona Willis Johnson and was married to the former Patricia Faye Kyle February 22, 1956. Harlan was a retired construction worker and a proud 66-year member of Laborers Local 1392 in Owensboro, having joined the local June 27, 1955. He also proudly served the local as a past president and secretary. He was a 55-year member of Island Lodge # 743 F. & A.M., where he served as a master Mason and secretary of the lodge and was also recognized as an Honorable Kentucky Colonel. Harlan was a kind, giving man who was always ready to help those in need. He enjoyed passing on his hunting and fishing skills to his grandchildren and spending time with them. Harlan was a diehard University of Kentucky fan and his all-time favorite coach was Adolph Rupp. In addition to his parents, Harlan was preceded in death by two brothers, Fred Johnson and Jack Johnson and by a sister, Marie Schroader.
Left to cherish his memories are his best friend and love of his life, his wife of almost 65 years, Patricia Faye Johnson; his four children, Stephen Johnson, Connie Walker both of Island, Pattie Starks (Tim) of Manitou, Kentucky and Dillard Jay Johnson (Amy) of Port Orange, Florida; eight grandchildren, Abigail Hoover (Aaron), Stevie Johnson, Derek Chad Whitmer (Sara), Chasity Abney Gunn (Scott), Daniel Johnson (Brooke), Desiree Janise Johnson (Montana Halterman), Jaycob Johnson (Ariel), and Max Johnson; nine great-grandchildren, Hayley Hammons, Jacelynn Whitmer, Taylor Calloway, Cane McCaslin, Journie Gunn, Aspen Gunn, Ryker Gunn, Brysyn Johnson, and Melody Halterman; a great great-granddaughter; and two brothers, Jimmy Johnson (Carolyn) and Bobby Johnson (Nancy) both of Island.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Rev. Bobby Lott officiating. Burial will be in the Island Community Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Harlan’s family from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday and from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Thursday at Musters in Livermore. Masonic services for Harlan Johnson will be held at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at Musters in Livermore. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for Harlan’s visitation, Masonic and funeral services will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
Harlan’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 11:00 a.m. Thursday.
The family of Harlan and Patricia would like to thank the doctors and nurses of Muhlenberg Community Hospital for their kindness, compassion, and care given to Harlan, Patricia and family.
The Harlan Johnson family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Island Lodge #743 F. & A.M.; c/o Martin Eaton; 525 South First Street; Island, Kentucky 42350. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Livermore.
